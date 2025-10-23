WAR ON GAZA
Rubio 'confident' on progress of Gaza ceasefire deal
US says Rubio will help in implementing Trump’s plan to end Israel's war on Gaza.
Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal. / AFP
October 23, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced confidence in maintaining and expanding the Gaza ceasefire deal as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We feel confident and positive about the progress that's being made. We're clear-eyed about the challenges, too," said Rubio on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Netanyahu described his meeting with Rubio as part of a “circle of trust and partnership” with Washington.

“We still have security challenges, but I think that we can work together, and by working together, both address the challenges and seize the opportunities, and plenty of both,” he said.

Rubio said the US administration remained committed to turning recent progress into “bigger achievements that lie ahead”.

He said the US felt “very positive and confident” about the direction of the ongoing efforts, adding that his visit and those of Vice President JD Vance and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner underscored that “this is a top priority” for President Donald Trump.

The visit comes shortly after Vance concluded a three-day visit to Israel, during which he held talks with Netanyahu and Israeli officials.

Rubio will help “to support the successful implementation of President (Donald) Trump’s comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza,” the State Department said.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal took effect on October 10.

Rubio earlier warned that Israel's moves towards annexing the occupied West Bank risked undermining the Gaza truce, as he headed to Israel.

