US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has voiced confidence in maintaining and expanding the Gaza ceasefire deal as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We feel confident and positive about the progress that's being made. We're clear-eyed about the challenges, too," said Rubio on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Netanyahu described his meeting with Rubio as part of a “circle of trust and partnership” with Washington.

“We still have security challenges, but I think that we can work together, and by working together, both address the challenges and seize the opportunities, and plenty of both,” he said.

Rubio said the US administration remained committed to turning recent progress into “bigger achievements that lie ahead”.

He said the US felt “very positive and confident” about the direction of the ongoing efforts, adding that his visit and those of Vice President JD Vance and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner underscored that “this is a top priority” for President Donald Trump.