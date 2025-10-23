President Donald Trump has said Israel would lose its crucial backing from the United States if it annexes the occupied West Bank, in a Time magazine interview.

Trump's comments, which Time said were made by telephone on October 15, were published on Thursday, as both Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned against any annexation.

"It won't happen. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support," Trump said when asked what the consequences would be for Israel if it did so.

"Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened."

Trump also told Time that he believed Saudi Arabia would join the Abraham Accords, which normalise relations between Israel and Arab states, by the end of the year.

"Yes, I do. I do," he said when asked if he thought Riyadh would join in that timeframe.

"See they had a problem. They had a Gaza problem, and they had an Iran problem. Now they don't have those two problems," he said, referring to Israel's war in Gaza and Iran's nuclear programme, which US air strikes targeted earlier this year.