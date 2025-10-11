US troops began arriving in Israel on Saturday to join a multinational task force that will oversee the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to US media reports.

Citing two US officials, ABC News said around 200 American personnel are being deployed to set up a coordination center responsible for monitoring the ceasefire deal. The team will operate in fields such as logistics, security, transportation, planning, and engineering.

The US forces will remain in Israel and will not enter Gaza, the report added. Their mission will be conducted under the command of US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Bradley Cooper, working alongside units and contingents from regional countries participating in the task force.

