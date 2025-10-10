US President Donald Trump plans to attend a summit of world leaders and top diplomats of many countries focused on Gaza peace deal during his visit to Egypt next week, American news site Axios has reported.
Citing multiple sources, it said the summit, expected to take place in resort area Sharm el-Sheikh, is being organised by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi, "who has already reached out to several European and Arab leaders with invitations."
Axios said invitations have been extended to leaders or foreign ministers from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia.
A US official informed Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unlikely to attend.
"The summit could rally additional international support for Trump's Gaza peace plan, with difficult agreements still to be finalised on post-war governance, security and reconstruction," the report added.
Trump is due to arrive in Israel on Monday, address the Knesset, and meet with families of captives. He will then visit Egypt for a meeting with President Sisi and to attend a deal signing event with Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye — the Gaza deal's three guarantors.
No return to 'an environment of genocide'
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, meanwhile, affirmed on Friday that his country will continue its humanitarian and diplomatic role toward the Palestinians.
And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that any return to "an environment of genocide" in Gaza would have "a very heavy cost."
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also urged strict adherence to the Gaza ceasefire agreement Hamas and Israel reached this week, warning that any Israeli provocation could reignite the war.
"There must be no provocations from Israel that could restart the war, continue the genocide, or further the displacement of civilians."
The ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas early on Thursday in Sharm el-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan presented by US President Trump last month.
The first phase of the plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, Israel's withdrawal to an agreed upon line in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.
A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without the participation of Hamas, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas.
It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the enclave, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.