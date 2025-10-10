US President Donald Trump plans to attend a summit of world leaders and top diplomats of many countries focused on Gaza peace deal during his visit to Egypt next week, American news site Axios has reported.

Citing multiple sources, it said the summit, expected to take place in resort area Sharm el-Sheikh, is being organised by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi, "who has already reached out to several European and Arab leaders with invitations."

Axios said invitations have been extended to leaders or foreign ministers from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia.

A US official informed Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unlikely to attend.

"The summit could rally additional international support for Trump's Gaza peace plan, with difficult agreements still to be finalised on post-war governance, security and reconstruction," the report added.

Trump is due to arrive in Israel on Monday, address the Knesset, and meet with families of captives. He will then visit Egypt for a meeting with President Sisi and to attend a deal signing event with Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye — the Gaza deal's three guarantors.

No return to 'an environment of genocide'