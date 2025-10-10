Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday that any return to “an environment of genocide” in Gaza would have “a very heavy cost,” as he welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

A ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on early Thursday in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

The first phase of the plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, Israel’s withdrawal to an agreed line in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, along with international support for reconstruction.

Speaking at a ceremony inaugurating new facilities and projects in the Black Sea province of Rize, Erdogan said Türkiye has done — and will continue to do — everything possible to help restore peace, security, and stability to Gaza “as soon as possible.”

‘No more bloodshed’

Referring to the ceasefire deal, Erdogan stressed that “what matters most now is ensuring that the agreement is implemented to the letter,” adding that Ankara would actively contribute to the process.