TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces Türkiye’s participation in a multinational mission to oversee the Gaza ceasefire, pledging support for reconstruction efforts.
Türkiye to monitor implementation of Gaza ceasefire: President Erdogan
“Our aim is to halt the genocide in Gaza and bring peace to the region as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said. / AA
October 9, 2025

Türkiye will take part in the international task force that will monitor the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday.

Emphasising Türkiye’s proactive diplomatic role in the region, Erdogan said Ankara would closely follow the fulfilment of all terms agreed upon in the ceasefire and contribute to ensuring its sustainability.

“We will work with the international community to support reconstruction efforts and help rebuild Gaza,” Erdogan said, underlining Türkiye’s humanitarian and political engagement in the post-ceasefire process.

The Turkish president described the situation in Gaza as “nothing short of genocide,” adding that Türkiye’s ultimate goal is to halt the bloodshed and restore peace in the region as swiftly as possible.

Recommended

“Our aim is to halt the genocide in Gaza and bring peace to the region as quickly as possible,” Erdogan said. He further stressed that the Palestinian people have endured immense suffering and that the world must not remain indifferent to their plight.

“Nobody in the world deserves peace, security, and stability more than the people of Gaza,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye to ramp up humanitarian efforts in Gaza: Erdogan
Syria's security is inseparable from Türkiye: Fidan
Türkiye crushes Bulgaria 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Damascus, vow defence collaboration
Türkiye backs all efforts to end Israel's Gaza genocide: Erdogan
Turkish intel chief hails Gaza ceasefire as historic, urges vigilance against violations
Türkiye ready to join Gaza Task Force: Defence Ministry
Türkiye, Iraq vow stronger ties on energy, security and Gaza ceasefire
Erdogan warns repeat of genocide in Gaza would have 'heavy cost'
Special flight to return 94 activists from seized Freedom Flotilla to Türkiye
Türkiye steps in: How Erdogan’s diplomacy helped deliver Gaza’s hardest-won ceasefire
By Hursit Dingil
President Erdogan hosts IKRG Leader Nechirvan Barzani in Ankara
TRT World Forum 2025 convenes top minds to address global issues
Türkiye welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges immediate humanitarian aid
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement, vows continued support for Palestine
Türkiye’s air hubs welcome 187.4M passengers in January-September