Serbian great Novak Djokovic will play the Adelaide International as he kicks off his bid for an 11th Australian Open title and an elusive 25th Grand Slam crown, officials said on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old world number four has competed at Adelaide twice before, winning both times in 2007 and 2023.

He will be back in the Australian city for the ATP-WTA tournament from January 12-17 ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park which begins on January 18.

Djokovic won his last major in 2023 and has cut down on tour appearances since, but still lifted titles this year in Geneva and Athens.