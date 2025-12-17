Public donations for Syrian-born Ahmed al Ahmed, the hero who disarmed one of the accused perpetrators of Sunday’s Australia mass shooting, have climbed to over $1.5 million.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has garnered donations from over 42,000 people, raising over 2.4 million Australian dollars (around $1.6 million).

The GoFundMe platform described Ahmed’s actions on Sunday as “selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety.”

Expressing their love for the hero, people across Australia are donating to help Ahmed, who is being treated for gunshot wounds, and his family.

“We’re working directly with organisers to ensure funds safely reach Ahmed and his family. All funds remain securely held with our payment processors during verification until transfer,” GoFundMe said on X.

Among the contributors was US billionaire Bill Ackman, who donated AUD$99,000 (nearly $65,000).

Fifteen people were killed on Sunday when two suspected shooters – father and son – opened fire along the beach in Sydney, the New South Wales capital and Australia’s largest city by population.​​​​​ One of the two accused shooters was shot dead while other sustained critical injuries and remains under treatment in the hospital.

The Sunday shooting made global headlines after videos showed Ahmed pouncing on one of the two accused shooters and disarming him, almost surely saving more lives from being lost.

Ahmed, originally from Syria, was shot several times in the shoulder and admitted for treatment at St. George Hospital in southern Sydney.

'Put his life on the line for the sake of others'

Ahmed, 43, the father of two daughters, has been hailed as hero for his courageous act.

After meeting Ahmed in the hospital, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called him an “Australian hero” who represents “the best of our country.”