US President Donald Trump has expanded a travel ban by imposing full entry restrictions on nationals from six more countries, including Syria, and holders of Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents, the White House said.

In a social media post, a White House account said Trump was acting "to protect the security of the United States," as part of his long-standing campaign to tighten immigration controls.

The White House said Trump had signed a proclamation further restricting and limiting the entry of foreign nationals to the United States.

Under the measure, full restrictions and entry limitations have been imposed on nationals from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria, in addition to an earlier list of 12 countries already subject to restrictions.