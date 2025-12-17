The Israeli army has warned of a potential "mass personnel exodus" amid a sharp rise in resignation requests from officers and soldiers, according to Israeli media reports.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the army is facing a "mass exodus of officers and non-commissioned officers" after hundreds submitted requests to leave permanent service.

"So far, there have been 500 requests from officers and NCOs in the regular forces seeking to be relieved of their positions in the army," the newspaper said, without specifying when the requests were filed.

The report said military officials are warning of a steady increase in resignation requests across all age groups and ranks, describing the situation as a "real manpower crisis" that has reached a critical point.

According to the newspaper, the army expects further resignation requests from permanent personnel serving in the regular forces.

The report said the Knesset has yet to approve proposed legal amendments that would raise pension entitlements for officers and soldiers by between 7 and 11 percent, a delay that has contributed to growing dissatisfaction.