Civil defence teams have recovered the bodies of 30 Palestinians from the same family from the rubble of their home in western Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

In a statement, the agency said the victims were members of the Salem family, who were killed on December 19, 2023, in an Israeli air strike on their house in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense said around 60 members of the family are believed to have been killed in the attack.

The destroyed house was the first site included in an organised campaign launched by the Civil Defense to search for thousands of Palestinians believed to be trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel across Gaza.