WAR ON GAZA
Bodies of 30 members of one Palestinian family recovered from rubble in Gaza City
Gaza Civil Defense says the victims from the Salem family were killed in an Israeli strike on their home in December 2023.
Gaza Civil Defense recovers bodies of 30 members of one family in Gaza City / AA
December 16, 2025

Civil defence teams have recovered the bodies of 30 Palestinians from the same family from the rubble of their home in western Gaza City, according to Gaza’s Civil Defense.

In a statement, the agency said the victims were members of the Salem family, who were killed on December 19, 2023, in an Israeli air strike on their house in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense said around 60 members of the family are believed to have been killed in the attack.

The destroyed house was the first site included in an organised campaign launched by the Civil Defense to search for thousands of Palestinians believed to be trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel across Gaza.

The agency said search operations would continue using limited equipment, including an excavator, to recover bodies from the debris.

Palestinian authorities say Israeli forces occupy more than half of Gaza and continue to carry out attacks in other areas of the enclave despite the truce.

