President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine by diplomatic or military means, and would seek to expand a "security buffer zone" there.

"First, the goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. We would prefer to do this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomacy," Putin said on Wednesday.

"If the opposing side and their foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive discussions, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means. The task of creating and expanding a security buffer zone will also be consistently addressed."

In addition, Russia holds some territory in the adjoining regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv.

Putin's comments signalled that Moscow would seek further gains on some of these fronts.

With the war at a key juncture as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes hard for a quick peace agreement, Putin said Russia was advancing on all fronts.