A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza despite the ceasefire between Palestinian resistance factions and Israel, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said the incident happened in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza.

Basal did not clarify whether the shooting took place inside areas still held by Israeli forces or in zones they withdrew from under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

The Israeli army did not comment on the attack.