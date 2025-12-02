Israeli forces have wounded five Palestinians, including two women and two children, in Gaza City on Tuesday, in what local authorities described as the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Gaza’s Civil Defence said Israeli military vehicles fired at homes in the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, prompting emergency teams — working alongside the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) — to evacuate dozens of civilians besieged overnight by tanks and drones.
Gaza City, along with Khan Younis and Rafah, has remained a focal point of Israeli attacks, with the army continuing daily strikes on eastern districts designated as part of Israel’s military-controlled “yellow zone.”
At least 356 Palestinians have been killed and more than 900 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave has killed more than 70,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and wounded over 171,000, leaving vast areas of Gaza in ruins.