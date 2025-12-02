WORLD
Israeli gunfire in Gaza City ceasefire zones traps and wounds Palestinian families
Israeli gunfire occurs in areas from which the army withdrew under the ceasefire agreement.
An aerial view residential buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes, in Gaza City on November 29, 2025. / Anadolu Agency
December 2, 2025

Three Palestinians were injured late on Monday as Israeli fire trapped dozens of Palestinian families in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City after the area was targeted with gunfire from drones and tanks in a new violation of a ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a Palestinian woman was transported to Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City after being shot by an Israeli quadcopter drone.

Later, Gaza’s Civil Defence said its teams transferred two additional wounded, a woman and a man, from the vicinity of Al Sanafour intersection in Al Tuffah.

In a statement, the Civil Defence added that dozens of displaced Palestinian families are trapped inside the Al Sakhra building and surrounding homes under heavy Israeli gunfire, issuing urgent appeals for their evacuation to safer areas.

It noted that emergency teams are making urgent attempts to evacuate civilians from the area.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that the Israeli gunfire occurred in areas from which the Israeli army had previously withdrawn under a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that went into effect on October 10.

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 900 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
