Israel's attacks on Gaza constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire reached earlier this month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties resulting from these attacks, the ministry said on Tuesday, reiterating the call for full compliance with the ceasefire to preserve the hope of lasting peace and to establish regional security.

It called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability.

Türkiye will maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people and continue to support efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, the ministry added.

Orders to violate ceasefire