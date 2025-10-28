WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye slams Israel for violating Gaza ceasefire
Ankara calls on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace.
Ankara called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability. / AA
October 28, 2025

Israel's attacks on Gaza constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire reached earlier this month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties resulting from these attacks, the ministry said on Tuesday, reiterating the call for full compliance with the ceasefire to preserve the hope of lasting peace and to establish regional security.

It called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability.

Türkiye will maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people and continue to support efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, the ministry added.

Orders to violate ceasefire

The Israeli army launched a series of strikes across Gaza on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to immediately carry out forceful strikes," who accused Hamas of violating the truce, without providing evidence.

Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded others in the air strikes.

The ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under Trump's 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and rebuilding of the enclave.

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,500 others in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
