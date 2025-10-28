WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel launches deadly air strikes on Gaza in violation of truce
Israeli planes launch strikes on Gaza City, witnesses say, shortly after Israel's Netanyahu ordered the military to immediately carry out "powerful" attacks.
Israel launches deadly air strikes on Gaza in violation of truce
Palestinians walk trough the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Gaza City, October 23, 2025. / AP
October 28, 2025

The civil defence agency in besieged Gaza said that two people were killed and four were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza City.

"Two civilians were killed and four others, including a child and an infant, were injured in an Israeli air strike on a home belonging to the Al-Banna family in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood in southern Gaza City," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency told AFP.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out “immediate, powerful strikes” in the besieged enclave.

According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli air strike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Local media said an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital, located inside areas beyond the “yellow line” from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu ordered his army early Tuesday to launch “immediate, powerful strikes” in Palestine’s Gaza over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas. The group has denied any violations.

Hamas committed to ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group said in a statement that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. The ceasefire plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders