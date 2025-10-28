The civil defence agency in besieged Gaza said that two people were killed and four were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza City.
"Two civilians were killed and four others, including a child and an infant, were injured in an Israeli air strike on a home belonging to the Al-Banna family in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood in southern Gaza City," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency told AFP.
The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out “immediate, powerful strikes” in the besieged enclave.
According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli air strike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.
Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.
Local media said an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital, located inside areas beyond the “yellow line” from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.
Netanyahu ordered his army early Tuesday to launch “immediate, powerful strikes” in Palestine’s Gaza over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas. The group has denied any violations.
Hamas committed to ceasefire
The Palestinian resistance group said in a statement that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.
A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. The ceasefire plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.