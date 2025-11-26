EUROPE
2 min read
Armenia says CSTO withdrawal not on agenda for now, opts for limited engagement
Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan says Yerevan will avoid active participation in the bloc’s activities while supporting agreed-upon decisions, citing a balancing foreign policy.
Armenia says CSTO withdrawal not on agenda for now, opts for limited engagement
Russian President Putin attends CSTO summit in Yerevan, Armenia, November 23, 2022. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

Armenia is not considering leaving the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at this stage, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said, stressing that Yerevan's approach remains to avoid participation in the bloc's activities while not blocking its decisions.

Speaking to reporters, Safaryan said on Wednesday that Armenia's stance "has already been declared," noting that while the country does not currently take part in CSTO work, it does not oppose the adoption of documents agreed upon by other members.

“Armenia conducts its foreign policy based on interests, according to the situation that is created. Armenia’s balancing policy has been announced, and Armenia makes decisions within that framework,” he said, as quoted by the state-run Armenpress news agency.

Asked why Armenia continues to remain in the CSTO despite its non-participation, Safaryan responded: “That’s the policy at this stage. If there are additional positions or steps, we will inform you about it.”

RECOMMENDED

He also said that the Foreign Ministry has not been tasked with preparing a withdrawal, adding, “Such a task has not been put before us yet. If such developments occur, everyone will know.”

Armenia earlier announced that it would not attend the CSTO summit scheduled in Kyrgyzstan on November 27, though Yerevan said it is not opposed to the approval of the documents expected at the meeting.

RelatedTRT World - A nation at the crossroads: Pashinyan’s ‘Real Armenia’ and what it means for the Caucasus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance