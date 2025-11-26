Armenia is not considering leaving the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at this stage, Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said, stressing that Yerevan's approach remains to avoid participation in the bloc's activities while not blocking its decisions.

Speaking to reporters, Safaryan said on Wednesday that Armenia's stance "has already been declared," noting that while the country does not currently take part in CSTO work, it does not oppose the adoption of documents agreed upon by other members.

“Armenia conducts its foreign policy based on interests, according to the situation that is created. Armenia’s balancing policy has been announced, and Armenia makes decisions within that framework,” he said, as quoted by the state-run Armenpress news agency.

Asked why Armenia continues to remain in the CSTO despite its non-participation, Safaryan responded: “That’s the policy at this stage. If there are additional positions or steps, we will inform you about it.”