Armenia is in the midst of a historic churning. Its leadership has chosen realism over nationalist hyperbole, but powerful domestic and foreign actors are mobilising in an attempt to restore the old order.

The outcome will define whether Armenia becomes a modern state or remains captive to the ghosts of its past.

The trigger for this backlash was Armenia’s devastating loss in the Second Karabakh War and the policy reorientation that followed.

In response to war, political crisis, and shifting alliances, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has introduced a doctrine of national realism: the ‘ Real Armenia’.

Its premise is stark yet pragmatic: Armenia must abandon dreams of territorial expansion and focus on improving the state within its internationally recognised borders.

Pashinyan posed a powerful question: Should the present-day republic serve the mythic past, or vice versa?

This approach has also shaped foreign policy. In a historic move, Pashinyan has adopted a more pragmatic stance and worked towards improving ties with Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

In May 2023, he declared that Armenia is ready to recognise Azerbaijan’s full territorial integrity, including Karabakh, a statement unthinkable just a few years ago.

The journey came full circle on August 8, when Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement to end decades of hostility.

Pashinyan’s vision of ‘Real Armenia’ prioritises state interests over historical symbolism, peace over glory, and the future over the past. It is not merely a policy position; it is a bid to reorient the national imagination.

He insists that it’s a necessary adaptation to harsh reality, one that could foster long-term security and stability.



Not everyone agrees, though. Some see it as capitulation. Diaspora leaders and nationalist voices argue that it undermines the Armenian cause.

Church, oligarchs, and a ‘deep state’



Opposition to Pashinyan has coalesced around three main axes: the Church, the diaspora, and entrenched elites with close ties to Moscow.

The Armenian Apostolic Church has become an increasingly vocal critic.

Senior clergy have gone so far as to call for his removal, prompting the prime minister to denounce the Church's leadership as corrupt and "anti-national."

This power struggle came to a head in mid-2025. Armenian police arrested over a dozen individuals, including two archbishops, on charges of plotting a coup , including alleged plans for bombings, arson, and road blockades.

To outside observers, the idea of clergy engaging in political plots may seem puzzling. But in a country that proudly proclaims itself the first to adopt Christianity as a state religion, the Church has long been more than a spiritual force.

As governments have come and gone in Yerevan, the Church has continued to act as a stable force and, at times, a power centre of its own: arguably functioning as a kind of “deep state’.