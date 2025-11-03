US President Donald Trump has said North Korea is not the only country testing nuclear weapons, claiming that Russia and China are also testing, as he spoke during an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes program broadcast.

"Russia's testing, and China's testing, but they don't talk about it," Trump said on Sunday after he was told by host Norah O'Donnell that the only country testing nuclear weapons is North Korea.

His statements came three days after he ordered the US military to restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after more than 30 years.

"Other countries are testing. We're the only country that doesn't test, and I don't want to be the only country that doesn't test," he said, stressing that one does not "necessarily know" where these countries are testing their weapons.

Related TRT World - Russia and China alarmed by US resumption of nuclear testing, warn of global instability

‘Tremendous nuclear power’