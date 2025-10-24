Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, pledged Friday to further embrace his Muslim identity in response to growing attacks by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his surrogates that he characterised as "racist and baseless."

Encircled by faith leaders outside a Bronx mosque, Mamdani spoke in emotional terms about the "indignities" long faced by the city’s Muslim population, choking back tears as he described his aunt’s decision not to ride the subway after the September 11 attacks because she didn't feel safe being seen in a religious head covering.

He recounted how, when he first entered politics, an uncle gently suggested he keep his faith to himself.

"These are lessons that so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught," Mamdani said.

"And over these last few days, these lessons have become the closing messages of Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Eric Adams."

Throughout the race, Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist and staunch critic of Israel, has been accused by Cuomo as others of radical beliefs.

But those attacks have amped up in recent days, drawing allegations from some Democrats that Cuomo’s campaign is leaning into Islamophobia in the final stretch of the campaign.

Islamophobia in the race

Appearing on a conservative radio station Thursday, Cuomo appeared to laugh along at the host’s suggestion that Mamdani would "be cheering" another 9/11 attack.

"That’s another problem," Cuomo replied.

Hours later, at an event endorsing the former governor, Mayor Eric Adams invoked the possibility of terrorist attacks in New York City, seeming to suggest — without explanation — they would be more likely under a Mamdani administration.

"New York can’t be Europe. I don’t know what is wrong with people," Adams said, standing alongside Cuomo.