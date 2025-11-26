EUROPE
2 min read
German Chancellor Merz's approval plummets to 23%, poll shows
A new survey shows 75 percent of Germans are unhappy with Friedrich Merz's performance, with dissatisfaction jumping 26 points since June.
German Chancellor Merz's approval plummets to 23%, poll shows
German chancellor’s approval collapses with 23% satisfied, poll finds / AP
November 26, 2025

A new poll released on Wednesday revealed a sharp rise in dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's performance since he took office in May.

The survey, conducted by the Forsa research institute for RTL/NTV television, found 75 percent of respondents dissatisfied with Merz's work as chancellor, while 23 percent expressed approval.

The dissatisfaction was particularly pronounced in certain regions and groups. In eastern states, 78 percent expressed unhappiness with Merz's performance, while in Bavaria the figure hit 79 percent. Among self-employed individuals, dissatisfaction stood at 80 percent.

Political divisions were also evident in the results. Even among supporters of Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, 40 percent said they were dissatisfied with his work. Among coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD) supporters, the figure was 70 percent.

RelatedTRT World - 200+ German celebrities, journalists press Merz for tougher Israel stance over Gaza

The poll revealed a dramatic shift in public opinion since mid-June. Satisfaction with Merz's work has dropped 20 percentage points to 23 percent, while dissatisfaction has surged 26 points from 49 percent to 75 percent.

RECOMMENDED

The survey also tracked party support nine months after the general election in February. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party led with 26 percent support, edging the Christian Union parties, which stood at 25 percent.

Coalition partner Social Democrats registered 14 percent support in the poll, while the opposition Greens stood at 12 percent and the Left Party at 11 percent.

Forsa analysts said in their report that under Merz's leadership, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance is failing to halt the AfD's surge in popularity.

"This reflects the grave error made by Merz and his inner circle in prioritising migration policy so heavily during the election campaign and their time in government," said experts.

"Had they pursued a consistent economic policy that fostered greater public confidence in Germany's economic development, the AfD's vote share would not be as high as it is now."​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance