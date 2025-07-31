WORLD
200+ German celebrities, journalists press Merz for tougher Israel stance over Gaza
More than 200 artists and journalists have signed an open letter calling on Chancellor Merz to halt weapons exports, impose sanctions, and push for a ceasefire.
People attend a protest against Israel's policies, in Berlin, Germany, Thursday on July 24, 2025. (Michael Ukas/dpa via AP)
July 31, 2025

More than 200 prominent German celebrities and journalists have urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to stop arms deliveries to Israel and to impose further sanctions on Tel Aviv over its deadly military offensive in Gaza.

In an open letter on Thursday, the group pointed to the suffering of children in Gaza and stressed: "We, too, condemn the horrific crimes of Hamas in the strongest possible terms. But no crime legitimises the collective punishment of millions of innocent people in the most brutal way."

The letter added that in Gaza, children who are not part of the war yet bear its burden are starving and dying.

"More than 17,000 have already been killed. Hundreds of thousands are injured, traumatised, displaced, and starving."

The signatories – including actors Liv Lisa Fries (Babylon Berlin), Katharina Thalbach (Miss Merkel), and Benno Fürmann (North Face) – acknowledged Merz's criticism of the Israeli government in recent days.

However, they urged the chancellor to take further steps, including halting all German arms exports to Israel, supporting the suspension of the EU Association Agreement with Israel, and demanding an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.

"These steps are deeply aligned with European values and would make it unmistakably clear to the Israeli government that even its closest allies can no longer tolerate the suffering and that words are no longer enough," the open letter said.

On Monday, Merz said his government is considering stepping up pressure on Israel over the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

The German government “reserves the right” to take concrete measures to increase pressure on Israel to improve “the catastrophic situation” in Gaza, he said.

He added that the Security Cabinet had not yet made any decisions on the matter but had discussed options.

"We reserve the right, however, to take such steps," he stressed.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
