More than 200 prominent German celebrities and journalists have urged Chancellor Friedrich Merz to stop arms deliveries to Israel and to impose further sanctions on Tel Aviv over its deadly military offensive in Gaza.

In an open letter on Thursday, the group pointed to the suffering of children in Gaza and stressed: "We, too, condemn the horrific crimes of Hamas in the strongest possible terms. But no crime legitimises the collective punishment of millions of innocent people in the most brutal way."

The letter added that in Gaza, children who are not part of the war yet bear its burden are starving and dying.

"More than 17,000 have already been killed. Hundreds of thousands are injured, traumatised, displaced, and starving."

The signatories – including actors Liv Lisa Fries (Babylon Berlin), Katharina Thalbach (Miss Merkel), and Benno Fürmann (North Face) – acknowledged Merz's criticism of the Israeli government in recent days.

However, they urged the chancellor to take further steps, including halting all German arms exports to Israel, supporting the suspension of the EU Association Agreement with Israel, and demanding an immediate ceasefire and unhindered access for humanitarian aid.