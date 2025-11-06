Voters in Bihar are casting their ballots in a high-stakes state election that carries national resonance — one that could shape the political trajectory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and redefine India’s electoral landscape.

Spread across two phases, the election will fill 243 seats in Bihar’s legislature. But its significance stretches far beyond the state’s borders.

With around 130 million residents, Bihar in eastern India is one of the country’s poorest states and its third most populous and sends 40 lawmakers to the national Parliament, making it a critical prize for any party seeking to consolidate power at the centre.

Its chief minister, Nitish Kumar, has previously sided with both Modi and the opposition, but is currently a key partner in Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The state is part of a politically crucial heartland region, and any cracks within the NDA in November's assembly vote in Bihar could threaten Modi's coalition, with elections to follow within months in the states of Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

The results, expected November 14, will gauge whether Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)–led NDA can sustain its dominance amid growing discontent over unemployment, migration, and concerns about governance — or whether the opposition can mount a credible challenge ahead of the 2029 national elections.

A test of alliances and arithmetic

Modi’s BJP leads the ruling coalition in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) — a veteran of nearly two decades in power — at its helm.

Kumar, once a Modi critic, rejoined the NDA after several political realignments and remains crucial to Modi’s federal coalition, which depends on his party’s dozen MPs in Parliament.

Analysts say a setback in Bihar could strain this alliance and ripple through national politics.

“Bihar’s election is not just about alliances but arithmetic,” said New Delhi-based analyst Sidharth Mishra. “If the NDA led by Modi falters, it could unsettle his coalition at the centre.”

Modi’s party failed to win a majority in last year’s federal vote and relied on allies Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) to form the government. These alliances are Modi’s key partners in Bihar too.

Border politics and regional implications

Bihar also shares a long, porous border with Nepal, which has recently undergone a regime change after widespread protests.

The region’s cross-border trade, migration, and security links mean that political shifts in Patna can have broader regional effects.