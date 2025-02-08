Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regained power in Delhi assembly elections, for the first time in nearly three decades, beating the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the capital.

The voting for the elections was held on Wednesday when millions cast ballots in the legislative assembly elections in Delhi, home to around 33 million.

Initial results showed the BJP won 46 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, with lead in two more seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party won 21 seats and leading in another seat, data from the Election Commission of India showed on Saturday evening.

Delhi is currently ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party which first came to power in 2015 and was eyeing a third consecutive term, banking on its welfare schemes. In the 2020 elections, the party won 62 seats.

India’s main opposition Congress party could not win any seats.

'Resounding and historic'