EUROPE
Qatar, US urge EU to rework sustainability law or risk LNG supply
EU rule requires larger companies operating in the EU to find and fix human rights and environmental issues in their supply chains or face financial penalties.
(FILE) Model of LNG tanker is seen in front of Qatar's flag in this illustration taken on May 19, 2022. / Reuters
October 22, 2025

Qatar and the US have written to EU heads of state expressing deep concern over corporate sustainability rules and their potential impact on liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, according to a statement from QatarEnergy on Wednesday.

Last week, Qatar's energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, said Qatar will not be able to do business in the EU, including supplying Europe with LNG to plug its energy gap, if further changes are not made to its Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

The letter signed by Kaabi and US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the directive "poses a significant risk to the affordability and reliability of critical energy supplies for households and businesses across Europe and an existential threat to the future growth, competitiveness, and resilience of the EU's industrial economy".

The EU rule requires larger companies operating in the EU to find and fix human rights and environmental issues in their supply chains or face financial penalties.

Last week, the European Parliament's legal committee backed plans to water down the law, having faced pushback from companies, but Kaabi said the changes did not address key concerns.

Qatar to help Germany cut reliance on Russian gas supplies

SOURCE:Reuters
