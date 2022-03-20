Germany has sealed a long-term energy partnership with Qatar as it looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck secured the deal on a visit to Doha on Sunday as part of efforts to diversify Germany's energy supply, according to his ministry.

The next step will be for the companies involved to "enter into the concrete contract negotiations", the ministry spokesperson said.

Habeck had held talks in Doha with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, one of the world's three biggest exporters of liquified natural gas (LNG).

European states are increasingly counting on LNG as a means of weaning themselves off Russian gas in the wake of Moscow's incursion into Ukraine.

Securing next winter supplies