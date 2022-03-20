BIZTECH
Qatar to help Germany cut reliance on Russian gas supplies
Economy Minister Robert Habeck was in Doha for talks on boosting Germany's energy security after Russia's incursion into Ukraine. The two sides have agreed on a long-term gas supply partnership.
Germany says it has secured an energy deal with Qatar that will help the country ween itself off Russian gas in the coming winter. / Reuters
March 20, 2022

Germany has sealed a long-term energy partnership with Qatar as it looks to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck secured the deal on a visit to Doha on Sunday as part of efforts to diversify Germany's energy supply, according to his ministry.

The next step will be for the companies involved to "enter into the concrete contract negotiations", the ministry spokesperson said.

Habeck had held talks in Doha with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, one of the world's three biggest exporters of liquified natural gas (LNG).

European states are increasingly counting on LNG as a means of weaning themselves off Russian gas in the wake of Moscow's incursion into Ukraine.

Securing next winter supplies

Ahead of his trip, which also includes a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio that Germany had major concerns over securing supplies for next winter.

"If we do not obtain more gas next winter and if deliveries from Russia were to be cut then we would not have enough gas to heat all our houses and keep all our industry going," he warned.

Berlin has come in for criticism over its opposition to an immediate embargo being imposed on Russian energy supplies as a means of choking off a major source of Moscow's foreign earnings.

But Germany believes a boycott could cripple its economy and saddle society with huge rises in energy prices as well as lead to shortages.

Habeck, also minister for climate affairs, has already recently visited another gas powerhouse Norway, as well as current top global exporter the United States.

