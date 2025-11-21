Taipei resident Jay Tsai hopes he never needs the crisis guide Taiwan is handing out to millions of households across the island, which faces threats of natural disasters and a Chinese attack.

The government began sliding the orange booklet under doors and into mailboxes this week to raise awareness about potential dangers, but critics have branded it a waste of taxpayers' money.

"I hope we'll never need it but it feels reassuring to have," Tsai, a 31-year-old 3D animation specialist, told AFP.

"I'll put it near my emergency items at home, like the flashlight, just so I know it's there."

The 32-page booklet offers advice on everything from how to prepare a "go bag" to what to do when an air-raid siren sounds and how to give first-aid.

It also warns readers that "hostile foreign forces" could use disinformation to weaken their resolve to defend the island if China attacks.

"In the event of a military invasion of Taiwan, any claim that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false," it says.

The new printed version is the first time the government has opted for paper emergency guidelines for the public after previously publishing them online.

"A printed copy ensures that... the elderly in rural areas or anyone without access to digital tools can still obtain the information they need," Defence Minister Wellington Koo told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Related TRT World - Japan warns citizens in China amid escalating diplomatic row over Taiwan comments

'Stay alert'

The guide, titled "In Case of Crisis", is part of President Lai Ching-te's efforts to prepare the island's 23 million people for a disaster or conflict.

"I think it's quite helpful," Chi Chien-han, 43, a community leader, told AFP.