ASIA PACIFIC
US approves $700M air defence sale to Taiwan, second arms package in a week
Last week, the US approved the sale of fighter jet and other aircraft parts to Taiwan for $330 million, in the first such deal since President Trump took office.
(FILE) A view of Spanish NASAMS air defence system, during "Latvian Shield 2025" military exercise near Salaspils, Latvia, May 28, 2025. / Reuters
November 19, 2025

The United States has confirmed the sale to Taiwan of an advanced air defence missile system worth almost $700 million which has been battle-tested in Ukraine, in the second such weapons package for Taipei in a week.

In the Indo-Pacific region, only Australia and Indonesia now operate the system, three of which the United States said last year Taiwan would receive as part of a $2-billion weapons sale.

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range air defence solutions, as they are called, are made by RTX, an American multinational aerospace and defence manufacturer, and are a new weapon for Taiwan.

The Pentagon said the company was given a firm fixed-price contract for procurement of the NASAMS units, with work estimated to be completed in February 2031.

"Fiscal 2026 foreign military sales (Taiwan) funds in the amount of $698,948,760 were obligated," it said in a statement on Monday.

RTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Used in Ukraine to defend against the Russian incursion, the NASAMS system offers a sharp boost in air defence capabilities that the United States is exporting to Taiwan as demand for it surges.

Dire straits

The US approved the sale of fighter jet and other aircraft parts to Taiwan for $330 million on Thursday, in the first such deal since President Donald Trump took office in January, prompting thanks from Taipei and anger in Beijing.

The arms sales news comes amid a worsening diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Tokyo over Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, although the island's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

On Sunday, Chinese coast guard ships sailed through waters around a group of East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but claimed by China.

Japan said it also scrambled fighter jets on Saturday, after China flew a drone between Taiwan and Japan's westernmost island of Yonaguni.

Asked about the tension on Wednesday, Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said China should not resort to force to resolve disputes.

"China should abandon its thinking of using force to resolve things," he told reporters.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan the means to defend itself, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

SOURCE:Reuters
