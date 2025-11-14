The US approved the possible sale to Taiwan of fighter jet spare and repair parts for $330 million, the Pentagon said late on Thursday, marking the first such potential transaction since President Donald Trump took office in January.

"The proposed sale will improve the recipient's capability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient's fleet of F-16, C-130", and other aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government strongly objects to Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping has told him he will not invade Taiwan while the Republican leader is in office.