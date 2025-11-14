US
US approves potential $330M military sale to Taiwan
The announcement of the possible arms sale comes after Trump and Xi met late last month in South Korea in an effort to secure a trade deal.
(FILE) A Taiwan Air Force F-16 aircraft prepares for take off in Hualien, Taiwan April 9, 2023. / Reuters
November 14, 2025

The US approved the possible sale to Taiwan of fighter jet spare and repair parts for $330 million, the Pentagon said late on Thursday, marking the first such potential transaction since President Donald Trump took office in January.

"The proposed sale will improve the recipient's capability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient's fleet of F-16, C-130", and other aircraft, the Pentagon said in a statement.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan's government strongly objects to Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Trump says Chinese President Xi Jinping has told him he will not invade Taiwan while the Republican leader is in office.

The announcement of the possible arms sale comes after Trump and Xi met late last month in South Korea in an effort to secure a trade deal.

Washington has formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island's most important arms supplier.

SOURCE:Reuters
