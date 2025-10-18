Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day on Saturday, which is observed on October 18.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan said: “I warmly congratulate our dear friend, brother and cherished Azerbaijan on its Oct. 18 Independence Day. On this proud day, I extend my greetings to my esteemed brother Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan.”

In a separate post, Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said Ankara is "honored" to stand with Baku and uphold the principle of "one nation, two states."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on NSosyal: "Happy 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence Day to our ally and brother Azerbaijan."

Türkiye's National Defence Ministry also congratulated Azerbaijan, saying on NSosyal that Ankara will continue to stand united and together with Baku, with the understanding of “one nation, two states.”