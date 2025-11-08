EUROPE
2 min read
Ireland's football federation to call on UEFA to ban Israel from European club, int'l competitions
Dublin-based club Bohemians, which tabled the resolution, says two UEFA provisions by organising clubs in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and failure to implement anti-racism policy.
Ireland's football federation to call on UEFA to ban Israel from European club, int'l competitions
Israel's national and club teams compete in UEFA's competitions, but have largely played their home matches in neutral venues. / Reuters
November 8, 2025

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has backed a motion to call on UEFA to ban Israel from European club and international competitions.

Dublin-based club Bohemians tabled the resolution on Saturday, saying Israel violated two provisions of the UEFA statutes.

The motion was carried by 74 votes to seven with two abstentions.

In a statement, the FAI said they will now "submit a formal motion to the UEFA executive committee requesting the immediate suspension of the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions."

The two breaches of UEFA statutes refer to "organisation of clubs in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association" and the "failure of the IFA (Israel Football Association) to implement and enforce an effective anti-racism policy."

RelatedTRT World - Aston Villa bars Maccabi Tel Aviv fans from attending Europa League game over safety concerns

Calls for suspension

RECOMMENDED

Israel's national and club teams compete in UEFA's competitions, but have largely played their home matches in neutral venues.

Similar calls from Turkish and Norwegian football bosses for Israel to be suspended from international competition were previously made.

Bohemians said in a statement they were "proud" to have advanced the motion and expressed gratitude to those delegates who had voted in favour.

American Republican senator Lindsey Graham criticised the move, claiming it would be "punishing the Jewish people."

Plans by UEFA to vote on whether to suspend Israel from European competition because of the two-year genocide in Gaza were paused last month after the ceasefire took place.

Although Israel is geographically located in Asia, it is registered in FIFA's Europe region. It was kicked out of the Asian Football Federation in 1974 following a Kuwaiti motion to expel it after the Gulf country and North Korea refused to play against Israel in the Asian games over its occupation of Palestine.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations