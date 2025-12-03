Egypt has denied that it had agreed with Israel to open the Rafah crossing to Gaza for residents of the Palestinian territory to exit, insisting it be opened in both directions.
"If an agreement is reached to open the crossing, it will be in both directions, to enter and exit Gaza, in accordance with the plan of US President Donald Trump," the state information service said in a statement on Wednesday, quoting an official Egyptian source.
Israel said earlier that it would open the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt to allow residents to exit the Palestinian territory "in the coming days."
"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement... the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days exclusively for the exit of residents from Gaza to Egypt", COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.
Israel's COGAT added that the crossing would operate under the supervision of the EU's Border Assistance Mission, "similar to the mechanism that operated in January 2025", when the crossing was briefly opened during a six-week truce.
Two European diplomatic sources told AFP they had originally been preparing for the crossing's opening for pedestrians on October 14 after a similar announcement, before the opening was delayed.
Reopening the Rafah crossing is a part of Trump's peace plan for the Palestinian territory, as well as something UN agencies and other humanitarian actors have long called for.
'Insufficient'
Egypt regularly calls for the crossing to be opened to humanitarian aid, in accordance with the US-brokered plan.
Convoys stationed on the Egyptian side of the border continue to pass through the nearby crossing at Karem Abu Salem.
But while the agreement provided for some 600 lorries per day to be allowed through, "UN data puts that number at just over 100 per day," United Nations sources in Cairo said.
"The vast majority of cargo entering is food, while essential goods like tents and medical equipment are still denied or face significant delays."
The sources added that while about half of Palestinian households in Gaza reported better access to food in November, overall food access remains "insufficient" throughout the territory, according to the World Food Programme.
The Israeli army seized the Palestinian side of the crossing in May 2024 during its genocidal war on the tiny Palestinian enclave.
It was briefly reopened during the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas that took effect on January 19, initially allowing the passage of people authorised to leave Gaza, and later of trucks.