EU Commissioner for Equality and Acting Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib has said that she had planned to cross into Gaza during her visit to Egypt, but Israel did not grant her permission to enter.

Lahbib said Palestinians continued to be killed every day in Gaza and noted that since the recent ceasefire began, 347 Palestinians, including 67 children, had been killed.

She said she wanted to see the situation "firsthand," adding that Israel’s refusal "deeply saddened us."

She said Gaza had become a graveyard for thousands of people, including humanitarian workers, and cited estimates that around 600 aid workers had been killed.

"It has become the most dangerous place in the world," she said.

Disastrous winter is coming

With winter approaching, Lahbib said Palestinians had nowhere to go and no means to stay warm, warning that experts described the coming winter as likely to be "disastrous."