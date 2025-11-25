WAR ON GAZA
UN experts warn continued Israeli violations are undermining Gaza’s fragile ceasefire
Amid reports of hundreds of ceasefire violations and mounting civilian casualties, UN rapporteurs urge the world to intervene, restore humanitarian access, and hold Israel accountable.
Palestinians walk among the ruins of destroyed buildings in Gaza on Monday, November 24, 2025. / AP
November 25, 2025

United Nations experts called on member states on Monday to act immediately as Israel's ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire threaten the fragile truce and put civilians at risk.

Since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas went into effect on October 10, Israeli forces have reportedly committed at least 393 violations, killing 339 Palestinians, including over 70 children, and injuring more than 870, the UN rapporteurs said in a statement.

Israeli airstrikes on October 28 marked the deadliest night since the truce began, leaving at least 104 dead, they added.

They warned that despite the ceasefire, humanitarian access remains critically limited, with only two of six crossings open, aid deliveries far below targets, and major hospitals urgently needing supplies and equipment.

"The ongoing Israeli attacks against the Palestinian population in Gaza constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the experts said, urging the international community to pressure Israel to immediately halt attacks on civilians and allow unhindered humanitarian aid.

Escalating violence in the occupied West Bank was also highlighted, with attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and soldiers on Palestinian civilians, land and property.

The experts also warned against Israeli parliamentary legislation extending sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, describing it as "absolutely prohibited."

While welcoming the ceasefire, they stressed that accountability remains absent.

"There can be no lasting peace without accountability for the crimes committed since 7 October 2023...We warned that so-called peace initiatives allowing one side to retain militarised control over Gaza would not end occupation but entrench it. Sadly, this is unfolding before our eyes," the experts said.

"After two years of genocidal assault, this ‘peace plan’ risks adding insult to injury," they added.

Under the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel on October 9, up to 600 aid trucks were supposed to enter Gaza daily.

Israel, however, has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,900 in a brutal offensive that reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
