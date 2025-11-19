Fifty-one countries have said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can play a role in providing urgent and long-term assistance to Palestine.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the countries, including Türkiye, the UK, Spain, Italy, and China, stated that the IAEA is an authorised body that can play a crucial role in providing urgent and long-term assistance to the State of Palestine to help alleviate the humanitarian plight in Gaza.

The joint statement was read aloud by Levent Eler, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN Office in Vienna, during the Board of Governors meeting.

The statement said that the IAEA can contribute to addressing Palestine’s needs in areas such as nuclear medicine, non-destructive testing, and the assessment of soil, air and water contamination.

Humanitarian catastrophe

Countries also welcomed the recent ceasefire deal in Gaza and urged all parties to comply with and implement the agreement.