ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE ACTION
2 min read
Earth can't sustain fossil fuel-intensive development model of last 200 years — Brazil's Lula
President Lula da Silva addresses climate summit at Amazonian city of Belem, notably without leaders from major oil, coal, and gas producers, including US.
Earth can't sustain fossil fuel-intensive development model of last 200 years — Brazil's Lula
Lula says war in Ukraine "reversed years of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," causing reopening of many coal mines. / AP
November 7, 2025

Earth can no longer sustain a development model based on intensive use of fossil fuels responsible for planet-heating emissions, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has told a climate summit.

Lula on Friday advocated for redirecting some oil exploration profits towards the green energy transition, and said decisions taken now regarding the energy sector will determine humanity's "success or failure in the battle against climate change."

He addressed heads of state and government gathered in the Amazonian city of Belem ahead of an annual round of UN climate talks starting next week.

The summit was snubbed by leaders of some of the world's leading oil, coal and gas producers — notably the United States whose President Donald Trump has called climate crisis a "con job."

Lula cautioned that "Earth can no longer sustain the development model based on the intensive use of fossil fuels that has prevailed over the past 200 years."

He pointed to ethanol as an "effective and readily available alternative" for industry and transportation, and lamented "pressure and threats" that led the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to postpone a plan to curb shipping emissions.

Trump had threatened sanctions against countries backing the IMO project and there are fears he could use similar tactics to block progress at the Belem climate conference.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Lula launches forest fund at Brazil climate summit

The United States under Trump has announced its withdrawal from the landmark Paris Agreement signed 10 years ago to curb fossil fuel use in a bid to halt global warming.

Lula said that in those ten years, the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix has decreased "only" from 83 percent to 80 percent.

He added the war in Ukraine "reversed years of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," causing the reopening of many coal mines.

"Spending twice as much on weapons as we allocate to climate action is paving the way for climate apocalypse," the leftist leader said.

"There will be no energy security in a world engulfed in flames."

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida