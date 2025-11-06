President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, hosting world leaders for a climate summit, has launched a fund to protect the world's forests, key absorbers of planet-heating carbon.

In what Lula dubbed "one of the main tangible outcomes" expected from the gathering, the so-called Tropical Forest Forever Facility is meant to gather investments of $125 billion from governments and private investors in the long term, with startup funding of $10 billion that has not yet been received.

"When forest destruction reaches irreversible points, its effects will be felt across the world. Forests are worth more standing than cut down. They should be part of the GDP of our countries," said Lula on Thursday.

The two-day summit in Brazil's northern city brings together heads of state and government, ministers, and leaders of international organisations to discuss urgent climate change issues and commitments.

The summit is part of the official events of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), which will take place from November 10 to 21.

Under the fund, countries conserving their forests will receive $4 per hectare per year, adjusted according to verified performance using satellite monitoring, the UN News reported.

A total of 74 countries are eligible, collectively hosting over one billion hectares of tropical and subtropical forests. Priority areas include the Amazon, the Atlantic Forest, the Congo Basin, the Mekong region, and the island of Borneo in Southeast Asia, it said.