The third and final day of a national strike in Belgium on Wednesday grounded most flights at Brussels Airport and disrupted public transport.

The strike, organised by the country's main unions, is the latest in a series of protests against the coalition government led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Demonstrators oppose the government's proposed pension and labour market reforms.

Brussels Airport cancelled all departing flights as well as 110 of its 203 planned incoming flights.

Belgium's other main airport Charleroi Airport said on its website that it also expected significant disruption due to staff shortages and would be unable to guarantee scheduled landings and takeoffs.

Local media reported that the final day of the strike was expected to be the most disruptive with schools, public transport and the private sector affected as well.

A protest is planned in Brussels for Wednesday afternoon. A similar demonstration in October drew about 80,000 participants.

"The budget message from the De Wever government is harsh: work longer and harder for less security regarding pensions, health and purchasing power," socialist Union ABVV-FGTB said on its website.