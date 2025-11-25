EUROPE
Belgian King Philippe urges action as Brussels struggles with growing waste crisis
Residents of the Belgian capital often list public cleanliness as a major concern, surveys show.
Trash cans are seen full of garbages in central Brussels, Belgium, February 1, 2023 / Reuters Archive
November 25, 2025

King Philippe of Belgium has expressed concern over Brussels' growing trash problem during a visit to Schaerbeek, and called for a joint effort to tackle it.

Tuesday’s visit coincided with a day marked by strikes, illegal dumping, and abandoned household waste, which left the streets of the capital littered. The king's attention to the issue underscores the urgency of addressing waste management challenges in Brussels.

"The king has made it very clear that he is concerned," Jonathan De Jonck, co-founder of Bruxelles (Pou)belle, a citizen collective, told Bruzz, a Flemish-language news portal.

"He is not only the head of state, but he also lives in Brussels and, like everyone else, is confronted with rubbish on the streets. He considers cleanliness a basic requirement for a respectful society, and we can only applaud that," he added.

During the visit, King Philippe took a short walk with local officials from the cleanliness department and participated in a roundtable discussion with citizens, professionals, and waste management activists, including members of Bruxelles (Pou)belle.

De Jonck stressed that the problem is not limited to Schaerbeek. "This is a Brussels issue, even a regional one. The king's message isn't: 'Schaarbeek needs to do a better job,' but rather: 'We need to tackle this together and structurally.'"

He said that daily observations highlight the urgency of the issue. "This morning I drove through Sint-Joost: half a household on the street. You see it everywhere. The problem is huge, visible, and urgently demands more ambition from policymakers," De Jonck added.

While it remains unclear whether the royal visit will lead to concrete measures, De Jonck hopes it will go beyond symbolism.

Surveys show Brussels residents frequently cite public cleanliness as a top concern, with nearly 14,000 complaints filed via the Fix My Street platform in the first half of 2025.

