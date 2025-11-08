The United States and Israel have accused Iran of trying to kill the Israeli ambassador to Mexico, with Tehran rejecting the claim as a "big lie" and the Mexican government saying it was not aware.

The purported assassination attempt came as tensions soared to new highs between Israel and Iran, which have each attacked the other's territory.

Israel said that Mexican authorities had intervened to stop the attempt to kill the ambassador, Einat Kranz-Neiger.

"We thank the security and law enforcement services in Mexico for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran that sought to attack Israel's ambassador in Mexico," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

But Mexico's foreign ministry, hours after the allegations were first raised, said it had "received no information" on the alleged incident.

Without naming the US or Israel, Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection, which oversees intelligence, said it was open to "respectful and coordinated cooperation, always within the framework of national sovereignty, with all security agencies that request it."

Iran's embassy in Mexico called the alleged plot "a great big lie."

The objective "is to damage the friendly and historic relations between both countries (Mexico and Iran)" the embassy in Mexico posted on X.

Mexico historically seeks non-intervention in international affairs but has backed an investigation into Israeli war crimes in Gaza.