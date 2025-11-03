MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
OIC launches special programme to support Syria's economic development: Turkish president
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye continues to support Syrian people in areas ranging from transportation to education, security to trade, and health to social services.
OIC launches special programme to support Syria's economic development: Turkish president
Turkish President Erdogan gives a speech during the opening ceremony of 41st COMCEC Meeting in Istanbul, November 3, 2025. / AA
November 3, 2025

A special programme for supporting Syria was launched under the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, adding that support of the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country.

"Through this programme, which will contribute to strengthening human and institutional capacity, we will provide project support to Syria in areas such as training, expert exchange, needs analysis, and feasibility studies," Erdogan said during the 41st COMCEC Ministerial Meeting on Monday in Istanbul.

He said: "For nearly 14 years, our Syrian brothers and sisters have paid a heavy price; nearly one million Syrians lost their lives in attacks by the Baath regime and terrorist organisations.”

RelatedTRT World - Syria’s president: Reconstruction should rely on investment, not aid

"Millions were forced to migrate, including 3.6 million to Türkiye. Throughout this process, we hosted Syrian refugees with a sense of hospitality."

He said Türkiye endeavoured to fulfil its duty of brotherhood and neighbourliness in the best possible way.

RECOMMENDED

"Praise be to Allah, the oppressed Syrians finally achieved victory," he stressed.

He added that the atrocities that turned Syria into a bloodbath for 14 years finally came to an end with the December 8 revolution, and Syria entered a process of recovery under the resolute leadership of Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye continues to support the Syrian people in areas ranging from transportation to education, security to trade, health to social services, stating: "The support of our organisation and the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country and the lasting prosperity of our Syrian brothers and sisters.”

"Syria's integration with regional economies will bring tangible benefits to both Syria and our region."

RelatedTRT World - Syria regains OIC membership through Türkiye's initiative

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case