A special programme for supporting Syria was launched under the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday, adding that support of the Islamic world is extremely important in ensuring the political unity and territorial integrity of the country.

"Through this programme, which will contribute to strengthening human and institutional capacity, we will provide project support to Syria in areas such as training, expert exchange, needs analysis, and feasibility studies," Erdogan said during the 41st COMCEC Ministerial Meeting on Monday in Istanbul.

He said: "For nearly 14 years, our Syrian brothers and sisters have paid a heavy price; nearly one million Syrians lost their lives in attacks by the Baath regime and terrorist organisations.”

"Millions were forced to migrate, including 3.6 million to Türkiye. Throughout this process, we hosted Syrian refugees with a sense of hospitality."

He said Türkiye endeavoured to fulfil its duty of brotherhood and neighbourliness in the best possible way.