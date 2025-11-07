WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
UN: Israel still blocking Gaza aid, no direct access to north or south
Despite a ceasefire, the UN says aid access remains severely limited and nearly all cropland and farming infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed.
UN: Israel still blocking Gaza aid, no direct access to north or south
UN says that people’s urgent needs are still immense in Gaza, adding that impediments are not being lifted quickly enough since the ceasefire. / AA
November 7, 2025

The United Nations warned on Friday that humanitarian access to Gaza remains heavily restricted by Israel despite the ceasefire, with vast stretches of farmland lying in ruins and food production nearly halted.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York that “people’s urgent needs are still immense,” adding that “impediments are not being lifted quickly enough since the ceasefire.”

“As of this Monday, the UN and our partners have collected from Gaza’s crossings more than 37,000 metric tonnes of aid, mostly food,” Haq said.

“But entry continues to be limited to only two crossings, with no direct access from Israel to northern Gaza or from Egypt to southern Gaza.”

RelatedTRT World - Israeli war leaves one in five Gaza children without basic vaccinations: UN

Slowed relief operations

RECOMMENDED

He noted that certain critical supplies and NGO personnel are still being denied entry, further slowing relief operations.

According to Haq, “most displaced people remain in overcrowded, makeshift shelters, many of which were set up in open or unsafe areas,” while local food production remains “extremely challenging.”

A UN analysis found that only 13 percent of Gaza’s cropland remains undamaged, yet most of it is inaccessible due to Israeli military deployment.

Between 79 percent and 89 percent of greenhouses, agricultural wells, and farming infrastructure have been damaged, while nearly 89 percent of orchard trees, including olive groves, “have been damaged or destroyed,” he said.

Israel’s 13-month military offensive in Gaza has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured more than 170,600 others, according to local authorities.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida