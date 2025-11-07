One in every five children in Palestine’s Gaza has missed essential vaccinations over the past two years, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday, warning of mounting health risks in the war-ravaged enclave.

“Reports indicate that one in every five children in Gaza has missed their essential vaccines,” UNRWA said in a statement on X.

The announcement comes as the Ministry of Health, UNRWA, and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society — supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF — prepare to launch a large-scale vaccination drive on Sunday across 150 health centres throughout the territory.

According to the ministry, the campaign aims to reach about 44,000 children, providing life-saving vaccines and screening them for malnutrition.

Children make up 47 percent of Gaza’s population, or nearly 980,000 people, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

Gaza’s health system struggles to recover

UNRWA said the vaccination effort is part of broader attempts to restore essential healthcare after two years of conflict and blockade that devastated Gaza’s medical infrastructure and halted regular immunisation programs.

At the start of the war, the Health Ministry and UNRWA provided monthly immunisations, but supplies dwindled as restrictions tightened and medical imports were blocked.