Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Israel was failing to honour its commitments on humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling the situation “unacceptable” as he urged international action to ensure relief deliveries reach civilians.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu on Friday, Fidan said the Palestinian side had shown a constructive attitude toward resolving ongoing issues, while Israel continued to block aid shipments.

“Humanitarian assistance is stuck in warehouses. This approach is unacceptable, and we call for the necessary steps to be taken,” he said.

He hoped that a framework for permanent Gaza peace that would be accepted by both sides would soon be developed.

On relations with the European Union, Fidan expressed appreciation for Romania’s continued backing of Türkiye’s EU membership bid, describing it as a reflection of the two countries’ strong strategic partnership.

“A strategic approach to Europe’s security architecture is needed, and Türkiye’s active participation in the European security mechanism is critical,” he said.