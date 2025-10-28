Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned that countries would reject being asked to "enforce" peace in besieged Gaza if deployed under US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan.

"What is the mandate of security forces inside of Gaza? And we hope that it is peacekeeping, because if it's peace enforcing, nobody will want to touch that," the monarch told BBC Panorama on Monday in an exclusive interview.

"Peacekeeping is that you're sitting there supporting the local police force, the Palestinians, which Jordan and Egypt are willing to train in large numbers, but that takes time. If we're running around Gaza on patrol with weapons, that's not a situation that any country would like to get involved in," he said.

The king's comments highlight concerns among the US and other nations about being drawn into continuing Israeli genocide.

According to the UN, peace enforcement involves coercive measures, including military force, while peacekeeping operates with the consent of the parties to a conflict and troops only use force in self-defence and in defence of their mandate.

Under Trump's 20-point peace plan, Arab states and international partners are expected to commit stabilisation forces to "train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza and will consult with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this field."

Hamas is required to disarm and relinquish political control of the territory.

'Too close politically'

King Abdullah said Jordan would not send forces into Gaza because his country was "too close politically" to the situation.

More than half of Jordan's population is of Palestinian descent, and over the decades, the country has taken in 2.3 million Palestinian refugees fleeing earlier policies and attacks from Israel, the largest number in the region.