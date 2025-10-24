The Israeli army has killed two Palestinian brothers in an artillery strike east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, according to medical sources, once again breaching the Gaza truce deal.

The sources told Anadolu agency on Friday that the brothers, Saeed and Masoud al-Ghawash, were killed when they were targeted by an Israeli artillery shell near al-Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah city.

Local sources told Anadolu that the two brothers had crossed what is known as the "yellow line," an artificial boundary designated by Israel to separate areas under its military presence in the east from those deemed "safe zones" in the west under the ceasefire agreement.

According to the sources, the line has no clear markings on the ground, leaving civilians exposed to direct targeting without warning.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army partially withdrew to new locations inside Gaza, east of the "yellow line," which Palestinians refer to as the "temporary withdrawal line."

Even after its withdrawal to the "yellow line," the Israeli army still controls 53 percent of Gaza’s territory, with further pullbacks scheduled to take place in later stages of the deal.

Deliberate targeting