Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have signed a bilateral cooperation agreement on Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

"We regard this as a new symbol of the strategic relations between two close allies," Erdogan said on Monday after signing the agreement with Starmer at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The Turkish president said he believes the Eurofighter deal with the UK will open the door to joint defence projects. Erdogan also vowed to boost Türkiye-UK trade to $40 billion and pledged stronger economic ties.

“We are committed to increasing our trade volume with the United Kingdom, initially to $30 billion and eventually to $40 billion. We are determined to strengthen our economic ties.”

“I thank Prime Minister Starmer and his team for the work carried out by the UK within the Eurofighter Consortium throughout the process. I also express my appreciation to the leaders of other allied countries in the consortium for their constructive approach,” he added.

Landmark deal

Starmer said the deal is worth nearly $11 billion.

"This is a really significant deal, because it's $10.7 billion worth of orders; these are jobs that will last for 10 years," he said in Ankara.

The Eurofighter jet agreement between Türkiye and the UK is "a win for NATO security," said Starmer.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Starmer said, “This will bolster security across NATO, deepen our bilateral defence cooperation, and boost economic growth here and in the United Kingdom, securing 20,000 British jobs, building these state-of-the-art fighter jets.”

Starmer called it “a landmark moment reflecting the increasing depth and breadth of our existing cooperation and our ambition to go further.”

Britain's defence ministry said the order would involve 20 Eurofighter jets.