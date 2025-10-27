TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan welcomes UK's Starmer in Ankara
Starmer is expected to brief Erdogan on the latest developments regarding talks between Türkiye and the UK over the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets.
Erdogan welcomes UK's Starmer in Ankara
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. / AA
October 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrived at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdogan and Starmer shook hands and posed for members of the press on the stairs of the presidential complex in front of the Turkish and British flags on Monday.

Starmer is accompanied by UK Defence Secretary John Healey and Air Chief Marshal Harv Smyth.

Following the inter-delegation working dinner, the two leaders will attend the agreement signing ceremony and also hold a joint press conference.

Also present at the ceremony were Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Secretary General of the Presidency Hakki Susmaz, Türkiye's Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas, Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Adviser to the President on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Cagatay Kilic.

During his visit, Starmer is expected to brief Erdogan on the latest developments regarding ongoing talks between Türkiye and the UK over the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

RECOMMENDED

The leaders will discuss bilateral ties, Burhanettin Duran wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

President Erdogan and Premier Starmer will also discuss current regional and global developments, Duran added.

Earlier, Starmer visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) and received a briefing on Türkiye's domestically produced fighter jet KAAN, according to the Turkish defence ministry statement.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye key player in all regional equations: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders