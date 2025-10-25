Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that no political or security equation, from Syria to Palestine’s Gaza and from the Gulf to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, can be formed without Türkiye’s involvement.

Speaking at the closing session of the “Century of Türkiye Meetings” at the Istanbul Congress Centre in Istanbul province on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye has become “a respected voice both in its region and globally, a country that exports peace and stability.”

Stating that the system established in the aftermath of World War II has been going through a period of fundamental disruption, the Turkish president noted: “Armed conflicts and wars are directly affecting many parts of the world, especially in our region.

"Competition in trade, technology, and energy has brought the struggle for military and political power into a new and challenging phase.

"In this period, as waves of instability spread outward, we have succeeded in keeping Türkiye safe from all these dangers through the measures we have taken both domestically and beyond our borders.”

Ensuring nation’s unity, safety